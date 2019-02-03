BATH - The Bath Community Clothes Closet started off humbly when it began in June, simply collecting donations of unwanted children’s clothing from parishioners at the Centenary United Methodist Church in Bath.

That was roughly eight months ago. Since then, the church said its Clothes Closet has provided more than 110 children and 44 families with clothing such as shirts, pants, dresses, hats, gloves, scarves, coats and more.

But word of mouth has grown since then. The church now has a surplus of clothing on its hands.

“Now, we have the opposite problem,” said Centenary United Methodist Church Rev. Eleanor Collinsworth. “We have more clothes than we can fit.”

So the church is encouraging all residents in Steuben County who are in need of clothing for children and infants to come down and check out the inventory. The Clothes Closet used to provide the clothing to residents on a referral basis, but now its taking walk-ins.

The service has gotten large enough that Rev. Collinsworth said the church is considering the feasibility of moving the Clothes Closet to another facility that is larger and better equipped to house all of the clothing.

“Our vision is to move to a more accessible location somewhere in Bath,” said Collinsworth.

The Bath Community Clothes Closet, which is operated by a team of 10 volunteers, provides infant and children’s clothing from sizes 0-14 to Steuben County residents. In addition to standard clothing, winter coats and accessories of all sizes are also avaiable.

The Clothes Closet is open each month from 6-8 p.m. on the first Wednesday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on the second Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on the third Tuesday, and 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on the fourth Monday. It’s located inside the Centenary United Methodist Church at 3 West Washington St., Bath.

For more information or to arrange a donation, contact the Centenary United Methodist Church at 776-3434.