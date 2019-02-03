CORNING - A fire badly damaged a five-apartment home early Sunday on Park Avenue.

According to Corning Fire Chief Brad Davies, the fire occurred at 261 Park Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said all of the residents escaped the fire but several animals were killed by the blaze. No residents were injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

American Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers responded to the fire and provided immediate emergency assistance for a total of eight people.

Red Cross assistance typically includes funding for temporary housing, food and clothing as needed, and specially-trained Disaster Mental Health volunteers are available to help those affected deal with the emotional aspect of their disaster.

Affected families will meet with caseworkers in the coming days to work on a long-term recovery plan.