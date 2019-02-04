CORNING - The Rev. Gary McCaslin no longer has a black cloud hanging over his head.

McCaslin, who was facing petit larceny charges after taking an "Extreme Ithaca Liberal" sign which contained a GPS tracking device last summer, had his case officially dismissed in Corning Town Court Monday morning.

Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker said that an adjourment in contemplation of dismissal was entered Monday and the judge immediately dismissed the case - citing that the term had been met.

"There were no additional conditions," Baker said. "The statute does not require how long the term needs to be."

McCaslin is pleased the charges are behind him, now.

“In a negotiated moment of sanity (Monday) in Corning Town Court my case with the Reed campaign, which has held the 23rd District on the edge of its collective seats, has been dismissed,” McCaslin said. “No charges, no penalties, no restrictions. As if it never happened.”

McCaslin pleaded not guilty in July 2018 in Corning Town Court to the petit larceny charge. He then turned down an offer in August 2018 to accept an offer from Baker for adjournment in compilation of dismissal to adjourn the case.

“The initial offer was an ACD (adjournment in compilation of dismissal) lasting six months and an apology from McCaslin to the Reed campaign,” said Christina B. Sonsire, McCaslin’s attorney. “(Monday) McCaslin was offered a no-strings-attached dismissal. These are two very different things.”

Sonsire said McCaslin rejected the August ACD because it still had a suggestion of wrongdoing. According to them, McCaslin did nothing wrong.

“I am pleased that McCaslin accepted the offer from the (Steuben County) District Attorney allowing this matter to be resolved,” said Nick Weinstein, a former campaign manager for U.S. Rep. Tom Reed for Congress in 2018.