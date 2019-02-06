CAMPBELL - Campbell-Savona School District students were dismissed early on Tuesday after an ice jam caused water levels to rise in the Cohocton River, causing flooding concerns in the Town of Campbell.

Campbell-Savona Superintendent Kathleen Hagenbuch said the district was in contact with Steuben County emergency officials throughout the morning Tuesday, and the decision to evacuate the schools was made at about 11 a.m.

Hagenbuch said students began departing schools in the district a little after noon, and all students were home or had been picked up by their parents by about 2:30 p.m. By that time, the ice jam had been released and the threat of flooding had subsided.

Hagenbuch said it’s better to be safe than sorry in these circumstances..

“It was one of the situations that could have gotten bad fast - it didn’t, but you want to air on the side of caution in those situations,” said Hagenbuch.

Steuben County Office of Emergency Services Director Tim Marshall said the river jammed between the Hamlet of Campbell up to the Wood Road Bridge. He said the jam cleared itself at approximately 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Marshall said as of 5:45 p.m. Tuesday officials don’t anticipate flooding on the Cohocton River, but are still monitoring water levels and advised residents living near the river to remain vigilant.

“Individuals living near the river should be aware of potential for any ice jams or flooding from future ice jams, but most of the hazard has been cleared,” said Marshall.

Marshall said as of 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, officials were still monitoring a jam between Exit 39 and Exit 40 along Interstate 86, but said it was bypassing into an open field and that officials weren’t expecting any problems.

Parts of the Canisteo River are also under observation, he said.