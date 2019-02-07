BATH | A recent state audit highlighted some concerns with property tax exemptions in the Town of Bath, but town officials say they don’t believe the problems cost taxpayers any money.

The audit by the Comptroller’s Office identified cases where exemptions such as those for agricultural properties, seniors and veterans were not properly handled or documented.

According to the audit report:

“We reviewed properties with 125 agricultural, non-profit and not-for-profit, senior citizen, volunteer firefighter, veteran and other exemptions.

“The Assessor:

"• Granted exemptions without required applications, renewal forms or other supporting documentation.

"• Incorrectly calculated granted exemptions.

"• Did not report the transfer of all property with exemptions to the County as required.”

Town officials, including Assessor Courtney Divens, accepted the audit as accurate and will certify to the Comptroller’s Office that they will do things correctly in the future.

Divens noted in her response to the audit that the issues identified were in place before her tenure began in March 2018.

Town Supervisor Ron Smith echoed that in speaking with The Leader about the audit report.

“A lot of these that we have were from previous administrations that just went undetected,” he said.

Smith said the exemption issues appear to be a series of minor problems that began to pile up as the years went on.

“One of them was veterans’ exemptions (for example),” he said. “You can’t assume that they are still eligible. You have to have proof. Or with agricultural exemptions. You know (someone) is a farmer, but they come in without their paperwork. You tell them to come back with it, but they never do. Someone needed to be making those phone calls to follow up.”

The audit report said the issues found affected approximately $850,000 in tax exemptions.

But Smith stressed that he believes the total number of exemptions granted to properties that actually weren’t eligible for them was zero.

The corrective action sought by the Comptroller’s Office is to do things the right way in the future, which is the mildest recommendation they can make.

The audit found problems with 11 out of 43 agricultural exemptions that were examined (out of a total of 263 in the town), and five out of nine senior exemptions (out of a total of 164), among some in other categories.

But the report notes that the cases chosen for examination were selected based on the judgment of the auditors. It says that the number of problems found shouldn’t be considered representative of the overall likelihood of errors.

Smith said the town board will approve a resolution acknowledging the report and approving the corrective action at its next meeting.

The full audit report is available online at https://www.osc.state.ny.us/localgov/audits/towns/2019/bath.pdf.