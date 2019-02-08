BATH - A no-knock search warrant executed Wednesday evening by the Bath Police Department at a Chestnut Street apartment led to the arrest of two men allegedly selling crack cocaine.

Walter R. Wilhelm, 63, of 6 Chestnut St., and William J. Seymore, 29, of 112 Grand Ave., Rochester, were each charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.

Bath Village Police Chief Chad Mullen said during the investigation approximately an ounce of crack cocaine was located with a street value of $2,850, along with a quantity of money.

The Bath Village Police Department was assisted at the Chestnut Street scene by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office in coordination with the Steuben County District Attorney’s Drug Initiative.

Wilhelm was arraigned in Bath Village Court and sent to the Steuben County Jail on $10,000 cash bail. Seymore was also arraigned in Bath Village Court and sent to the Steuben County Jail on $25,000 cash bail. Both will appear in Bath Village Court at a later date to answer to the charges.