HORNELL — What you see on television in the City of Hornell will not be changing anytime soon.

On Monday, a public hearing was held to consider the renewal of franchise agreements with Charter Communications, formerly Spectrum and formerly Time Warner Cable.

Charter is a Niagara Falls-based company that purchased Time Warner Cable in 2016. Company representative Mark Myerhoffer was on hand to answer any public concerns. Only members of the council and media were present.

Terms of the agreement had expired last May, but the company was operating under the previous terms. In accordance with the Federal Cable Communications Act of 1984, it has to be renewed every 10 years.

Myerhoffer described the agreement as being non-exclusive. Currently, Empire Video Services based in Prattsburgh also has an agreement with the city.

No franchise fee, compensation for using public property in the city’s right-of-way, is included in the agreement.

“The agreement has no impact on the channels we have,” Mayor John Buckley said, quelling a major point of contention in years past.

The FCC is responsible for designating the marketing area. Hornell falls into the Elmira-Corning Market.

Alderman John Carbone (D-10th Ward), however, asked for further explanation. Myerhoffer said that he was previously unaware of the situation, and would check with company engineers about a possible remedy, but acknowledged that it’s a common complaint among customers in the Buffalo market.

Currently Allegany County is in the Buffalo market, Wayland and points north are in the Rochester market, but Hornell is in the Elmira market, dictating which regional stations can be viewed.

“I know Elmira has put a lot of effort into covering our news, but I also know there’s a contingent out there that would like to see the Rochester stations,” Carbone said.

Mayor Buckley recalled that at one time, Hornell households had access to Buffalo, New York, Rochester and Elmira-based network affiliates all at once.

The hearing came to a close with no further debate. The Council unanimously approved the franchise.