NEW YORK — The New York State Poor People’s Campaign will organize a tour as part of the nationwide National Emergency Truth & Poverty Bus Tour, aimed at highlighting the true emergencies facing the nation’s 140 million poor and low-income people, leaders announced Monday.

The Revs. William Barber II and Liz Theoharis, co-chairs of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, announced the tour, which will hit more than two-dozen states starting in late March, at a press conference in Washington, DC.

“We have real socio-political and moral emergencies--they are the ongoing realities of systemic racism, systemic poverty, ecological devastation the war economy/militarism and the false moral narrative of religious nationalism,” said the Rev. Barber. "These are not left or right, but moral issues that must be addressed. Democrats haven't done enough to make things better and Republicans do too much to make things worse."

The announcement of the bus tour comes a week after President Trump declared of a state of emergency along the southern border in an attempt to divert $8 billion of funding away from other government projects and toward his border wall proposal.

“Instead of tackling real and urgent problems, the President is focused on an emergency predicated around building a monument to callous and immoral white nationalism,” said the Rev. Theoharis. “Instead, we should be talking about the real emergencies facing the nation today. Right now, there are 140 million people who are poor or living paycheck to paycheck, just one emergency away from poverty. Thirty-seven million people live without health care and 62 million are paid less than $15 an hour. Fourteen million families cannot afford water and millions are living without access to clean water and sanitation services.”

New York's tour will launch on April 4 in Buffalo and stops will include Arkport, Elmira, Auburn and Syracuse, highlighting how poverty, systemic racism, environmental devastation and violence impact both urban and rural New York communities.

“Whether we're poor rural white folk, poor urban people of color, or from suburban families struggling to make ends meet, we all need the same things. This tour will not only lift up the common struggles we’re facing, but also our commitment to building solidarity across lines that have been used to divide us," said Suzanne Flierl Krull, director of the Cuba Cultural Center in Cuba, NY and member of the New York Poor People’s Campaign Coordinating Committee.

New York will be one of over 28 states to participate in regional bus tours to shine a light on examples of the five interlocking injustices that the campaign has set out to dismantle: systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation, the war economy and the distorted moral narrative of Christian and religious nationalism.

The bus tours will launch at the end of March and run through the month of April. In addition to raising awareness of the true emergencies facing the nation’s poor, the nationwide tour kicks off an organizing effort aimed at registering poor and impacted people, clergy, and activists for a June Poor People’s Moral Action Congress in Washington, DC.