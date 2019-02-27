CORNING - At about 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, a State Police Trooper was swiped by a passing tractor trailer on Interstate Highway 86, causing minor injuries.

According to officials, Painted Post Trooper Jacob Wackowski was stationary I-86 eastbound in the Corning assisting with traffic control at a weather related motor vehicle accident parked with his emergency lights on when he was hit by the tractor-trailer.

Wackowski was taken to the Corning Hospital for minor injuries and the driver of the tractor-trailer, Troy English, 53, from Buffalo, was issued tickets for failure to obey the move over law and numerous vehicle and traffic violations.

English has numerous warrants for identity theft in North Carolina and violation of a court order - failure to pay fine in Pennsylvania, Troopers said. He was arraigned in Corning City Court and sent to the Steuben County Jail on $500 bail.

Troopers said the investigation into the incident is continuing.

English will reappear in Corning City Court at a later date to answer to the charges.