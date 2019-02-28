WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, a bipartisan group of members of Congress, led by Rep. Tom Reed (R-Corning) and Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), introduced a resolution to claw back power from the Executive Branch.

By amending the National Emergencies Act, Congress will have to approve any new emergency declaration within 60 days — similar to the War Powers Act.

The resolution aims to end the practice of governing by national emergency.

“This resolution is not a rebuke of President Trump’s national emergency declaration – the drugs, violence and human trafficking speak for themselves in regards to the true crisis we are facing. This resolution speaks to the politicization of Congress and its failure to lead. Instead of proactively solving problems Congress has delegated our precious power away,” said Reed. “We must take this power back. Otherwise over time, Congress will be seen as an advisory body instead of the co-equal branch of government the country needs.”

"National emergencies are no way to govern, regardless of party. The Constitution is clear about our authority and responsibilities. By amending the National Emergencies Act, this bipartisan legislation will help Congress wrest back control and prevent further abuse of executive authority,” added Gottheimer (NJ-5).

Original Co-Sponsors include: Rep. Salud Carbajal, Rep. John Curtis, Rep. Debbie Dingell, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, Rep. Vincente Gonzalez, Rep. Josh Harder, Rep. Will Hurd, Rep. Dan Lipinski, Rep. Elaine Luria, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Rep. Alex Mooney, Rep. Stephanie Murphy, Rep. Tom O’Halleran, Rep. Bill Posey, Rep. Kurt Schrader, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, Rep. Tom Suozzi and Rep. Fred Upton