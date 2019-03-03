CORNING - Your CBD Store Corning, a retailer of cannabidiol (CBD) products, officially opened Saturday morning at 39 E. Pulteney St. in Corning.

The store offers a variety of hemp-based CBD products such as soluble products, tinctures, beauty products, collagen creams, edibles, and capsules. It will be open seven days a week, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Store manager Collin McLaughlin said CBD offers another option to help people manage ailments such as pain, anxiety and depression that’s natural and is less harsh on the body than pharmaceuticals and prescription drugs.

“It’s a very easy, clean alternative,” said McLaughlin.

“The number one thing is, it’s not addictive,” said store owner Tim Updegraph.

CBD is one of the the two major cannabinoids found in cannabis, the other being tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Unlike THC, CBD does not have psychoactive properties and does not make a user high.

The medical community’s understanding of CBD and its effects on the body is still in its infancy, but early clinical research suggests the drug may have several therapeutic properties.

There is strong evidence CBD can effectively treat forms of epilepsy, and early studies have suggested CBD may have anti-anxiety and anti-inflammatory properties as well as other possible benefits.

Further analysis of the substance is ongoing. The CBD industry is currently unregulated by the Food and Drug Administration.

Updegraph said that SunMed, the brand of CBD products sold in his store, is a Tampa-based company with consistent and reliable quality control whose products are produced in Colorado.

In addition to Corning, Updegraph owns CBD retail locations in Vestal, Liverpool and Horseheads. He said he is planning on expanding into Syracuse and Watertown.

For more information about Your CBD Store Corning, call 377-5038.