With the approaching celebration of Women’s History Month in March, State Sen.Tom O’Mara announces he is accepting nominations until Monday, March 18 for the Senate’s 22nd annual “Women of Distinction” program to honor local women making outstanding contributions to area communities.

This year’s honorees will be recognized at a statewide awards ceremony and reception in Albany Tuesday, May 7.

“The ‘Woman of Distinction’ tribute is a meaningful recognition. I look forward to this annual opportunity to honor an outstanding area citizen,” said O’Mara, whose 58th Senate District includes Yates County. “We all know someone who makes an enormous difference to the community at large. Whether she is a service provider, a teacher going above and beyond the call of duty, a businesswoman, or simply a community resident known for her good deeds, I’d like to see her recognized.”

Lauren R. Snyder of Penn Yan, a well-known public health professional in Yates County who served as the county’s Public Health Director for 28 years before retiring in 2009, was honored in 2014.

The deadline for submitting nominations is Monday, March 18. Nominations can be submitted online at www.omara.nysenate.gov. E-mail requests for a nomination form can be sent to omara@nysenate.com; or call any of the senator’s offices in Elmira 607-735-9671 or Bath 607-776-3201.