The Yates County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate several farm related burglaries in the Towns of Potter and Benton.

Sheriff Ronald Spike says the department began working with Rochester Police in January on leads involving stolen tools, power equipment, and household goods.

Three more burglaries in the Town of Potter were reported in February, and one was solved with the arrest of juveniles, according to Spike. He says investigators have identified persons of interest from outside Yates County in relation to the other two—one of a house, and one of a barn. Officers have recovered some stolen household goods and tools, however, some long guns are still missing, he says.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information asked to call Sheriff’s Office 315-536-4438, use the tip line, or text information to 847411.