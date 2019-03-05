March 6

Baby Storytime

Join in a fun storytime full of movement, rhymes, bubbles, parachute games, and more at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. March 6 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St. Penn Yan. Best for children ages 3 years and under, with a caregiver, this storytime helps pre-readers develop the skills that will help them succeed in reading and writing later in life. Older siblings are welcome. Both storytimes are the same; please choose the one that best fits your schedule. Penn Yan Public Library, www.pypl.org, 315-536-6114.

Little Bookworms

Little Bookworms will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 March 6 at Fred & Harriett Taylor Memorial Library, 21 William St., Hammondsport. Bring your child to the library for stories, activities, and snack.

Grow Your Own Luck

Grow your own luck at 4 p.m. March 6 at Dundee Library, 32 Water St., Dundee.. Are you warming up to the thought of spring and looking forward to celebrating St. Patrick’s Day? This is the activity is for you ! Sew these seeds of luck and grow your own clover!

Habitat for Humanity

The monthly meeting for Yates County Habitat for Humanity will be held Wed. at 7 p.m. March 6 at the Lyons National Bank of Penn Yan.