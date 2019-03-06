Two men from the town of Greece were participating in geocaching activities on High Tor Wildlife Management Area (WMA) Feb. 23 when one of the men lost his footing, slid into Clark’s Gully, and was unable to get himself out due to icy conditions.

They called 911 and DEC Forest Rangers, Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies, Naples Fire Department and Ambulance, and the Ontario County High Angle Rope Rescue Team responded. Historically, the location requires a technical rope rescue to extricate people who have fallen into the gully, and this incident was no different.

Rescuers set up a rope and safety system that would allow rescuers to lead the man out of an area close to a frozen waterfall. Within a few hours, all were safely out of the area, and neither hikers nor rescuers required any medical treatment.