ALMOND — Alfred-Almond senior Abby Kelly was recently named a 2019 National Merit Scholarship Finalist.

Less than 1 percent of the nation's 1.6 million eligible high school seniors are selected as Finalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation; 7,500 scholarships worth about $31 million will be awarded to select Finalists in the spring.

"Abby Kelly is the epitome of a motivated and dedicated young lady. She has worked extremely hard throughout her high school career and is so deserving of any recognition she receives. I'm optimistic that she will be honored with this scholarship in the spring," said Alfred-Almond School Counselor Matt McAneney.

Students are named semfinalists based on outstanding 2017 PSAT scores. That pool of students is then narrowed to about 15,000 Finalists nationwide through an application process. The process reviews students academic achievements, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors; an endorsement and recommendation from a high school official; and an essay.