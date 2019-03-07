BELMONT — The Farm Disaster Preparation program will help farm owners plan for and manage disasters that might occur. This program focuses on practical pre-disaster education and preparedness, regarding farm equipment safety on the road, fire or structure collapse, storm and wind damage, criminal activity, farm chemical risks and bio-security.

Farms that complete the Farm Disaster Preparation training will receive a certificate to provide to their insurer and may be eligible for a credit or discount toward the farm’s annual insurance premium. The value of the credit or discount will vary according to individual policies and policyholder circumstances but can be up to a 10 percent discount.

The Farm Disaster Preparation Certificate is directed to all sizes of farms and all types of products. Dairy and livestock farms are especially encouraged to participate in the program due to their additional concerns regarding animal agriculture.

Certificate program will be held on Wednesday March 20, at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County located at 5435A County Road 48, Belmont, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Space is limited and pre-registration is required by March 15th. There is a fee for this program. For more information or to pre-register contact Lynn Bliven at 585-268-7644 ext. 18 or email at lao3@cornell.edu. The person represent a farm should be the insurance policyholder; other key farm personnel are welcome.

The Farm Disaster Preparation Certificate Training is one of many programs offered by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County (CCE-Allegany). The association is part of the national cooperative extension system, an educational partnership between County, State, and Federal governments. As New York’s land grant university Cornell administers the system in this state. For more information, call 525-268-7644 or visit our website at www.cce.cornell.edu/allegany