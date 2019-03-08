Roy E. Fisher, 86, passed away peacefully in Canandaigua March 3, 2019.

A service will be held at 1 p.m. March 9 at Bellona Presbyterian Church.

Roy was born May 24, 1932 in Medina, and was currently living in Canandaigua. He was widowed just 2-1/2 months ago, when his wife of 64 years, Delight, passed away.

Roy graduated in 1957 from Morrisville Ag & Tech after proudly serving five years as a U.S. Marine. He and his family moved to California shortly after, and Roy began a 26-year career with Fireman’s Fund Ins. that took him from Los Angeles to San Jose, Detroit, Atlanta, and San Francisco. After retirement, Roy and Delight moved to Florence, Ore. and then in 2008 they came “home” to New York and settled in Bellona to be near their daughter, Susan.

Community service was always a priority for Roy, he was a great fund raiser and leader for causes he was passionate about, such as school music programs, food share groups, church camps and more. Roy also enjoyed creating and sharing stained glass pieces that he made.

Roy is survived by his children, Susan (Burney) Baron, Michael (Corinne) Fisher and Brian (Suzanne) Fisher: his five grandchildren, Sara Beitz, Valerie Fisher, Kathryn (Jeff) Holevinski, Julie (Jacob) Shleifer and Michael Fisher; his two great-grandsons, Cooper and Cameron Beitz.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Backpack program at Milly’s Pantry, 19 Main St., Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527.