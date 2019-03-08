BELMONT — ACCORD Corporation will be hosting two domestic violence awareness workshops for law enforcement and social service agencies which will be facilitated by nationally renowned speaker Susan Still.

Both workshops will be held on Monday March 11, at the Allegany County Public Safety Facility at 4884 State Route 19S, Belmont, with the first being for law enforcement agencies starting at 8 a.m. and running until noon. The second workshop is for social service agencies and will run from 12:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Due to limited space, RSVP is required by March 8 and attendees are asked to contact Nicole Helmer, ACCORD’s Domestic Violence High Risk Team Coordinator, to make reservations. Helmer can be contact by phone at 585-268-7605, extension 1102 or email nhelmer@accordcorp.org.

“We are very excited to be able to host Susan for this workshop”, said ACCORDS Domestic Violence Program Manager, Jennifer Morgan-Burt. “For someone to be able to come and not only offer expertise in both the law enforcement and social services perspectives, but to also have the view point of a victim who has been through severe abuse and the justice system is truly an incredible opportunity.”

Still has appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show, Oprah’s Life Class, Oprah Where Are They Now, and 20/20 with Diane Sawyer, to bring awareness to domestic violence and its effects on families. She speaks at conferences nationwide, to law enforcement, attorneys, and judges on the criminal justice response and travels to businesses speaking on the effects domestic violence has on the workplace and what employers can do to help.

Susan participates in trainings for law enforcement, crime victim advocates, and other community responders, and has spoken on military bases, at youth conferences, high schools and colleges about the warning signs, and the importance of breaking free of abusive relationships.

Still, a New York native, is a survivor of severe domestic violence including mental, verbal and physical abuse. After years of being subjected to abuse, in 2003 Still and her two sons reported their case to the police. In December of 2004, New York State Supreme Court Justice John F. O'Donnell handed Ulner Still a 36-year prison sentence. The grounds were assault in the second degree (six counts), assault in the third degree (six counts), and endangering the welfare of a child (two counts), making it the longest sentence given to the crime of domestic violence that didn't result in the death of the victim.

On May 7, 2007, Susan Still appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show to bring awareness to domestic violence against women. The show aired home videos recorded by the Stills' 13-year-old son of a 51-minute-long beating of Still by her husband. Still has gained recognition among groups that campaign against violence against women, served as keynote speaker in Houston for the National College of District Attorneys and shared her story with Diane Sawyer on “20/20” in October.

ACCORD Corporation is a Community Action Agency that believes in the strength, dignity, and potential of all people. They offer access to opportunities, resources, and services to strengthen individuals, families and communities. They are committed to improving the community's response to rural poverty and giving a voice to the unheard.