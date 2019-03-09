KEUKA PARK—Keuka College’s Community Associates Board seeks nominations for the 2019 Donald and Corinne Stork Award for Community Service.

The College established the award to recognize individuals who exemplify its historic commitment to the value and benefit of using individual initiative for the common good. It was named after the first recipients of the award in 1991, Penn Yan resident Corinne Stork and the late Donald Stork.

Nominations may be mailed to the College’s Office of Community Relations and Events, Keuka College, 141 Central Ave., Keuka Park, N.Y., 14478 or emailed to community@keuka.edu. The deadline is Friday, April 5.

The 2019 award will be presented Aug. 13, in the College’s Geiser Dining Commons, located inside the Dahlstrom Student Center.