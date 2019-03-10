BATH — Two Steuben County men were arrested in connection with a late February burglary by the Steuben County Sheriff's Office.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard reports that on March 1, deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Garrett S. Ragusa, 24, of Tia Road in Thurston, and on March 7, deputies arrested Damon O.L. Harris, 18, of Stanton Street, Painted Post.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit conducted an investigation of a reported burglary and larceny that occurred in the early morning hours of Feb. 28, at a premise on the Bryan Road in the Town of Thurston. It is alleged that Ragusa and Harris entered or remained in the premise unlawfully and then stole property therein.

Ragusa and Harris were charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny, both Class-D felonies.

Ragusa was arraigned in the Village of Savona Court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail on $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond, to reappear in the Savona Village court at a later date.

Harris was arrested on March 7 after an arrest warrant was issued and he was located in the Town of Corning. Harris was arraigned in the Town of Urbana Court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail on $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond, to appear in Thurston Town Court at a later date.

Sheriff Allard thanked the City of Corning Police Department and the New York State Police for their assistance in the investigation.