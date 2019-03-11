Alfred-Almond student survey shows interest in developing esports

ALFRED — Alfred-Almond Central could be among the first area schools to embrace competitive esports or electronic sports, board of education members learned last week.

Terry Caleb, technical supervisor for Erie 1 Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES), told board members the electronic sport uses organized multiplayer video games competition between players and teams. More than half a dozen area schools are exploring the development of competitive esports teams, he said.

Although organized online and offline competitions have long been a part of the video gaming culture, participation with professional gamers and spectatorship in these events saw a large surge in popularity during the past decade.

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) regulates sports and activities for high schools across the country. Starting this fall, students at select schools will be able to join esports teams to play against each other and battle for state championships.

Mark Koski, NFHS chief executive officer, said “Esports may involve students who haven’t been involved in a sport activity in the past and costs to implement esports are minimal compared with extensive and expensive traditional equipment and facilities.”

Kirsten Calkins, Alfred-Almond educational technology coordinator, noted the creation of large esport championships such as the High School Esports League, for teams in and around Chicago.

Several large leagues, such as the High School Esports league, which calls itself the largest esports league in the nation, and the Electronic Gaming Federation, which claims to be the first state-endorsed high school esports league in the world, are successfully competing for members, Calkins told the school board.

Secondary principal Sue Bain-Lucey and Caleb said thinking about an esports team as another sports team is the correct perspective for the potential new venture.

A school survey of 47 students conduced this Feb. 19 suggested an interest in participation in an esports team, according to Caleb and Calkins. Some of the results: 57.4 percent of respondents said they considered themselves gamers, 59.6 percent of their friends play video games, 89.4 percent said an esports league would be popular at Alfred-Almond, 70.2 percent said they would support the formation of an esports team at the school, 59.6 percent of respondents said they would be interest in being a team player, 17 percent said they would like to coordinate social media coverage of the team, 27.7 percent they could be members of the live streaming/ filming crew, 12.8 percent could broadcast team events, and 2.1 percent could coordinate and run a you/tube channel promoting the team events.

An anonymous response from one of the survey participants said “There are many students who haven’t many or any extracurricular activities that may suit their abilities or desires” at Alfred-Almond.

Andre Whitehead, executive director of Chicago Sports and Gaming, the group responsible for the Chicago High School Invitational, “esports can teach students skills just like any other sport.

“Esports are a reflection of 21st Century skills,” he said. “Critical thinking, team-based collaboration: This is where we are as a culture and where we’re going. That’s really why I advocate for esports. We have kids who are honing in on the skills of the 21st century as our world is becoming more technology based.”

Board members are scheduled to discuss esports at the regular board meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday.