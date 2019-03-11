The “Little Women” musical will be performed March 21-24 at Family Life, 7634 Campbell Creek Road, Bath.



Directed by Peter Maier of Family Life, “Little Women” tells the timeless story of the March sisters and their “coming of age” experiences during the American Civil War.



“Little Women” dinner performances are at 6:30 p.m. March 22 and at 5:30 p.m. March 23. There is a dessert-only performance at 6:30 p.m. March 21 and a show-only performance at 3 p.m. March 24. Doors open 45 minutes prior. Ticket prices range from $15 to $35.50.



For tickets, call 800-927-9083.