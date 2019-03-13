The Spectator asks, what defines our food culture?

Home is where the heart is, and commonly, that intersects with the places we love to fill our stomachs.

Having discovered a lack of defining dishes in Steuben, Allegany and lower Livingston counties, we set out to discover — or rediscover — local food culture. Our initial story touched on local staples like Texas Hots and cheese curd. We’ve consulted with the Steuben County Historical Society, as well as avid readers, to make additional suggestions, with an abundance of results.

A restaurant staple and featured dish of many non-profit organization fundraisers, Beef on Weck, on its famed salt rising bread and Beef on Weck — or “wick” — was suggested by Mary-Lou Cartledge of Alfred Station. She also noted the area's famed salt rising bread.

“My father grew up in Hornell, at the turn of the last century, and he always got Salt Rising Bread whenever he visited this area. It was a real treat back then, and even now when we can get it so easily,” she recalled.

While the Beef on Weck sandwich is abundant locally, when you step outside of the region and ask about Beef on Weck, it can be cause for confused looks in return.

“I never heard of Beef on Weck until I moved to Alfred, and the locals just raved over it. It was a favorite meal to serve to Masons, Lions and Firemen clubs when I volunteered on those auxiliary committees,” Cartledge continued.

There were also strong contenders from the central part of the county, mostly appealing to the region’s appetite for dessert. Help from Steuben County Historical Society Public Information Chair Kirk House turned up several examples.

The Chat-a-Whyle Restaurant, at 28 Liberty St., Bath, has been a long-term institution of its community, and when the restaurant reopened under new ownership last summer, the menu featured an entire page dedicated to historic dishes.

According to the menu, the owner's family ran the place when he was drafted for World War II, and he introduced their classic sticky buns when he came home from the war.

Over the years, some research has been done on the issue of food culture in our area. In 1976, Henry Dormann published a book about the best foods from his travels around the world, and he included the sticky buns.

The book stated that actors Claude Akins and Rita Hayworth each stopped by to try them out.

"I don't have any connection to the restaurant, the owners, or the sticky buns ... they just keep coming up as I check around. I personally don't care for them, because they're, well, sticky. But they're long established and widely popular. My family likes them, too," House said. "Posts to the Steuben County Historical Society’s Facebook page also dredged up local love for Finger Lakes Fudge Company in Savona, which has been exhibiting at Steuben County fair for 60 years. Melenbacher's Taffy used to be made locally, but I don't know whether that's still the case."

"What We Know About Cooking: Compiled From Tested Recipes of the Ladies of Bath, N.Y.," by Mrs. James M. Platt, published in Bath in 1878, includes a recipe for "Bath Cake."

Linda Ferris, who will host a "Cooking In The 18th & 19th Centuries" lecture on behalf of the Steuben County Historical Society on Dec. 6, suggested looking at the abundant crops grown locally.

“Consider what tourists who come to this area seek to eat: trout- either lake or brook (even if it's farmed), grape pie, wine jelly as well as wine (an official food could be a beverage) buckwheat pancakes with local syrup and strawberry shortcake because our local strawberries are so much sweeter and more flavorful than the huge, hot house grown monsters sold in supermarkets. While most of the corn grown is field corn intended for animal feed, the sweet corn found at all the road side stands is wonderful and although seasonal, is something you don't get in Monroe or Erie County,” she suggested.

If you have additional suggestions, let us know by emailing jasonjordan@gatehousemedia.com, or post them to our Facebook fan page.