Remaining instruments installed in time for spring

WELLSVILLE — The Fassett Greenspace is bringing even more music to Main Street.

Three more of the outdoor, durable, steel instruments were installed on March 8. Art for Rural America is the organization transforming the space from abandoned lot to flourishing community space. Much more is still to come, including pavement, a fountain, and a mosaic.

The instruments, named Lilypad, Pagoda Bells, Manta Ray, Aria and Harp, are all together in the park now and left the AFRA team speechless. This was another big step in growing the park. Contrabass Chimes is the last instrument that has yet to be installed. AFRA is waiting until the ground thaws because more digging is required to install the seven to nine-foot tall chimes.

“We liked the instruments so much because we didn't want it to just be a gardening space, but to be a community and family space,” said Cassandra Bull. “And it keeps music alive on the space that was once the Fassett House Hotel.”

Bull, AFRA’s president, designed the labyrinth garden in the park, and applies for grants to keep the space growing. The instruments were purchased with the Play Everywhere Challenge grant AFRA received from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation and KaBOOM!. Bull installed instruments along with fellow board members Elaine Hardman, secretary, and Andrew Harris, vice president.

After drilling into the concrete to fasten down the instruments, it was time to play.

“They’re very unusual and we hope an inviting thing, that will bring people into Wellsville to play, support businesses, and go away saying nice things and then come back,” said Hardman. “And the people who live here need more music experiences.”

Bull has gotten some criticism about the instruments crowding the park and warned not to add too much.

“It’s not about my art," she said. "It’s about what the community needs.”

A Little Free Library will be coming to the park, where people can leave a book and take a new one. They’ve also talked about a small pantry where people could leave nonperishable food items for others in need, and when the weather warms up there will be fresh vegetables once again.

Hardman, who is also an artist, has plates, bowls, and other ceramics for sale at the Steuben Trust Company on N. Highland Ave. Leave a donation that will support future expansions, like getting the park paved, and take home a handmade piece of pottery.

You can also support AFRA and the Fassett Greenspace by donating on its website, https://artforruralamerica.wixsite.com/afra/green-space, or just go play.