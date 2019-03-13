Lively competition was taking place at four venues as the All Stars went head to head at Haverling, Canisteo-Greenwood, Arkport and Canaseraga schools. Results were:

In the large school division, Corning Black edged out Hornell 59-51; and Corning Gold won against Haverling 52-41.

In the medium-large school division, Canisteo-Greenwood won a convincing victory against Campbell Savona, 82-46; and Naples topped Addison, 67-33.

In the medium school division, Hammondsport narrowly defeated Alfred-Almond, 49-44 and Arkport took a victory in a low scoring affair with Jasper-Troupsburg, 24-14.

In the small school division, Avoca beat out Canaseraga, 51-13; and Bradford won a close match with Prattsburgh, 27-24.

Next week the All Stars can be found in Hornell High School, Campbell-Savona, Hammondsport, and Bradford at 6:15 p.m. Plan on stopping by a school near you to watch the kids in action.