Executive budget includes cuts for Southern Tier

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer Wednesday highlighted how the administration’s budget proposal for fiscal year 2020 slashes funding for a number of key programs that Southern Tier communities and the middle class depend upon.

Schumer highlighted cuts to food and nutritional assistance programs, economic development programs, agriculture-boosting programs and to hospitals as some of the most severe and damaging to residents of the Southern Tier.

“The administration's budget proposal is unfair and harmful to Upstate New York, but it’s nothing short of a real gut-punch to the Southern Tier. From defunding the HOME and Community Development Block Grant programs that have been a cornerstone of the ongoing revitalization throughout Binghamton, Ithaca and Elmira, to diminishing essential food and nutritional assistance programs like SNAP, to slashing rural hospital funding, to cutting funding for other essential agricultural initiatives this budget would devastate many of the programs that Southern Tier communities and their economies depend upon most. As Congress forms its budget bills, I will work in a bipartisan fashion to do everything I can to avert these unjustifiable cuts, which would just hammer the middle class,” said Schumer.

The senator went on to detail a number of specific programs that would seek funding cuts under the proposed executive budget.

"The administration’s budget proposal includes the total elimination of the Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), a cornerstone of affordable housing, economic development, and community revitalization in the Southern Tier," Schumer said.

he administration’s budget proposal eliminates the HOME Investment Partnerships program (HOME), which received $1.25 billion in FY 19.

The administration’s budget proposal would drastically cut SNAP benefits by $220 billion over ten years nationwide (about a 30 percent cut), affecting numerous families in need nationwide and across New York State. Additionally, this proposal would circumvent the recently signed bipartisan Farm Bill, according to Schumer.

Allegany County could lose approximately $2,252,902 per year and Steuben County could lose approximately $4,500,983 per year.

The administration’s budget proposal eliminates the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). LIHEAP helps households with low incomes pay their winter heating bills or summer cooling bills. More than 71% of LIHEAP recipients have at least one household member who is a child under the age of six, a senior, or an individual with a disability. In Fiscal Year 2014, New York received $368 million in LIHEAP funding, and served a total of 1.2 million households. During extreme weather conditions, low-income households should not have to choose between heating or cooling their homes and buying food for their families.

The administration’s budget proposal slashes the budget of the Social Security Administration by 3.5% of its total funding. The administration has consistently put in low budget requests for SSA, despite the fact that the agency is facing a major case backlog for disability claims and long wait times at field offices. The Social Security Disability backlog in the United States is upwards of 1 million cases. The annual average hearings processing time for a disability claim in New York was 694 days in FY 2018. An average of over 12,700 people visit New York’s Social Security field offices each day and visitors without an appointment wait in line for an average of 30 minutes for basic services.

A complete list of cuts opposed by Senator Schumer can be viewed on his website www.schumer.senate.gov