The Corning American Legion Auxiliary will hold a ham or corned beef and cabbage dinner at 1 p.m. March 17 at the Barrett Hall, 8 River Road, Corning.

The cost for the dinner is $9 and includes tax. Dinner proceeds will be used to help support the veterans projects. The Irish Dancers will dance at 2 p.m.

Takeouts are available at 607-654-7735.