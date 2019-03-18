March 19

LEGO STeAM Club

This month the LEGO STeAM Club challenge, from 3:15 to 5:15 p.m. March 19, is to build a working pinball machine out of LEGO, a marble, and two tongue depressors. No registration is required for this free program, which is intended for ages 7 to 18. Youth under 10 must have an adult in the building. Penn Yan Public Library, www.pypl.org, 315-536-6114.

Lego Club

Lego Club will be held at 3 p.m. March 19 at Dundee Library, 32 Water St., Dundee. Try some of our winter lego building challenges. Challenge yourself or a friend. Your building skills will be put on display to admire until our next lego club.

After School Library Club

The After School Library Club features cooking fun, tech times, and games will be held at 3:30 p.m. March 19 at Gorham Free Library, 2664 State Rte. 245, Gorham.

French Language Basics

French Language Basics will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. March 19 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan. Parlez-vous français? Continuing this month, the library will be hosting a French basics class for speakers who would like to brush up on their skills. Some background in the language is ideal, but learners at all skills levels are invited to participate. All materials will be provided. This is intended as an informal experience, with participants welcome to attend as many sessions as they wish, but we ask that you let us know if you plan to join us by calling 315-536-6114. www.pypl.org

Cookbook Potluck Dinner

Cookbook Potluck Dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 19. Pick an Irish recipe from our display cookbooks, register your dish, and come eat dinner with your friends and your neighbors here at the library.