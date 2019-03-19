Trout Unlimited Tiadaghton Chapter 688 is among the organizations hosting the 2019 Fly Fishing Film Tour at 4 p.m. March 30 at the Deane Center, 104 Main St., Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

Registered ticket-holders will be entered in the 2019 Fly Fishing Film Tour Sweepstakes. The winner will be announced between 4 and 6 p.m. Aug. 15. In the Deane Center lobby and during intermission will be a bucket raffle with prizes.

The hospitality suite featuring hors d'oeuvres catered by The Red Skillet, soft drinks, a cash bar, and more fishing and conservation information will be available to VIPs from 4 to 8:30 p.m. March 30. VIPs will also get preferred seating for the film screening. Screening of the first group of films will begin at 6 p.m. with intermission at 7 p.m. The showing of the second group will start at 7:20 p.m. and end by 8:30 p.m.

Registration will be in the Deane Center lobby the day of. Those who purchased film tour tickets in advance for $20 and those who purchase them that day for $25 must register in order to have a chance of winning the sweepstakes prize. Those who reserved $15 VIP tickets will pay for them at registration on top of their tickets for the film screenings.

For tickets, call 570-724-6220.