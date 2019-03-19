A free informational workshop called “The Estate Administration Survival Guide: The Probate Process” workshop will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. March 28 at the Steuben County Office Building Annex, Conference Room A, 20 E. Morris St., Bath.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben County will partner with Patrick Roth, elder law attorney from Corning, to lead this workshop. He will help attendees learn about various types of estate administration and when each is used; discover the steps that occur in every estate administration; learn the three “T’s” of estate administration, taxes, time and tolls; and discover what they can do now to make the process easier for their loved ones after they pass away. Registration is required.

To reserve a space, call 607-664-2300.