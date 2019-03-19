Staff Reports

The Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN — The wait for the final plan for transformation of downtown Penn Yan begins soon.

The Local Planning Committee for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative has completed its work, and will send its recommendation for $15 million in funding for projects totaling $24.6 million to state officials for a final decision. The final state recommendations for spending $9.7 million of the total $10 million award ($300,000 was earmarked for the committee work and consultant fees) will come back this summer.

From the time the local committee began working with consulting firm LaBella, around 1,500 people have attended meetings and participated in surveys as part of the process to finalize recommendations.

Applications were submitted for 40 projects seeking almost $32 million in funding in December. Those original applications included plans for 75 apartments, 18 condominiums, new restaurants, 19 new or improved commerical spaces along with improvements to parks, trails, streetscapes, signage, and public conveniences.

The final list of requests being submitted to the state includes the following. The dollar figure is total cost of the project for the Sampson Theatre and Milly’s Pantry only. Other projects are requesting partial funding only:

•Sampson Theatre, $3.75 million

•New Knapp on Main, $1.575 million

•Struble’s Arcade, $1.485 million

•Downtown Parks & Trails, $2.9 million

•Wagener & Water Street Improvements, $1.5 million

•Maiden Lane & Main Street Improvements, $393,907

•Water Street Townhomes, $1 million

•Belknap, $329,000

•Laurentide Inn, $260,000

•Milly’s Pantry, $521,200

•126 Main Street, $150,000

•Birkett Commercial Buildout, $180,000

•Little Elm, $200,000

•Building Improvement Fund, $600,000

•Village Bakery, $63,500

The project list does not include Liberty Lofts, the mixed use development proposed for the corner of Elm and Liberty Streets, and the cupola restoration has been removed from plans for park projects.

More than half (57 percent) of the funding is being requested for cultural/recreational/public use, while 23 percent is sought for mixed use, 8 percent for commercial, 8 percent for residential, and 4 percent for the building fund.