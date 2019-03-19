URBANA — Work will begin during the week of March 25 to repair a landslide that occurred in January on state Route 54A in the Town of Urbana, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The location is approximately 2.5 miles north of the Village of Hammondsport. The repair is expected to take approximately eight weeks. During this time both directions of traffic will continue to be accommodated in one lane using temporary traffic signals.

It is imperative that motorists remember to drive carefully through the many highway and bridge construction zones they will encounter this season, officials said.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.