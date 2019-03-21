March 22

Homeschool Use of Community Room

Homeschool families and groups are invited to use the Penn Yan Public Library’s Community Room from 10 a.m. to noon March 22. Tables, chairs, and free, fast WiFi are all available. Please leave the room the way you found it. Planning on using the room for something messy like a science lab or art project? Please let Sarah in the Youth Services department know at least a week beforehand by calling the library. Penn Yan Public Library, www.pypl.org, 315-536-6114.

Art Club

Art Club: Energized Silhouettes will be held at 3 p.m. March 22 at Dundee Library, 32 Water St., Dundee. Strike a pose, capture and release your shadow, then add color to your silhouette to express the kinetic energy! When completed it will make one cool piece of art!

Fiber Nights

Fiber Night will be held at 4 p.m. March 22 at Gorham Free Library, 2664 State Rte. 245, Gorham. Bring your current knitting, hooking, or whatever project, and join fellow crafters for a community craft time.

DIY Café

D-I-Y Café & Creativity Time will be held at 4:30 p.m. March 22 at Gorham Free Library, 2664 State Rte. 245, Gorham. Craft a fancy beverage. Then, work on creative projects together.

Opening Reception

The opening reception for the exhibit: Between the Seasons will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. March 22 at Arts Center of Yates County, 127 Main St., Penn Yan.The exhibit will be displayed from March 18 through April 27. Climbing Bines Hop Farm and Brewery will offer a tasting of their craft ales. Light refreshments will be provided by artists and volunteers. This exhibit will highlight two artists from Rochester, Laura Wilder and Kathy Armstrong, along with artwork by other Arts Center exhibiting artists. Free to attend.

March 22 - 24

Pasta and Wine pairings

The Seneca Lake Wine Trail is hosting Pasta and Wine Weekend March 22 – 24. This self-guided tour takes you to 25 participating wineries along Seneca Lake. Each will feature a wine of their choice paired with a pasta-themed dish for event attendees. Tickets are $40 per person for tickets that include wine tasting. Tickets for Designated Drivers are $30 each. Tickets are on sale now at www.senecalakewine.com. For details, call 607-535-8080.