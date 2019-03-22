BATH — Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard is warning the public about two recent scams, one via telephone and one via email:

For the telephone scam, the robo-caller warns that if the caller does not act and contact another number their social security benefits will be impacted. This is a scam and should not be acted upon. If anyone has a concern about their social security benefits, they should contact the Social Security Administration at 1-800-772-1213.

In the email scam, emails purportedly from the CIA are sent regarding an active child sex investigation in which the receiving person is instructed to send $10,000 via bitcoin in order to not have their name as part of the investigation. Again, this is a scam and should not be acted upon.

If you have been the victim of a scam, please report it to your local law enforcement. If it has happened to you, it could happen to your neighbors. Also please report all internet scams to the FBI at www.Ic3.gov" www.Ic3.gov and/or to the NYS Dept. of State www.ag.ny.gov" www.ag.ny.gov.

Remember, if any internet or phone request for money is demanding cash, internet wire transfer, internet currency or pre-paid gift cards, it is almost certainly a scam. If any offer seems too good to be true, it probably is. Financial safety is everyone’s business.