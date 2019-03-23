CORNING - Members of the community came together Thursday evening for an annual celebration of regional law enforcement professionals at the USW Local 1000.

Local police officers, defense attorneys, law enforcement agents and other professionals were honored at the twice-annual dinner Thursday evening. Corning Catering stages and caters the event, with sponsorship from Acly-Stover Funeral Home, which donated the awards and door prizes.

The evening ceremony honored fallen New York State Trooper Nicholas Clark, who was killed in the line of duty in July of last year when police responded to a suicidal man at a residence in Erwin. Nicholas Clark's brother Nathan Clark received a Law Encorcement Award on behalf of his brother.

Steuben Deputy Sheriff Joshua Day, who pulled Clark to safety that July morning, was also honored for his actions. He too received a Law Enforcement Award.

“(We celebrate them) because somebody should be thanking these people,” said former Steuben County Legislator Fran Gehl. “They’re very near and dear to my heart.”

Gehl and Angela Acly-Carr with Acly-Stover Funeral Home both serve as chairs of the dinner. Gehl said this is the 27th year they’ve held a dinner event, in one form or another, to honor local law enforcement professionals.