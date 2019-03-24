March 25

Classics in Religion

Classics in Religion will be held from 11 a.m. to noon March 25 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan. Explore a tapestry of rich topics with deeply spiritual threads. Everyone in invited to attend one or many sessions. Check our events calendar at www.pypl.org for this month’s topics. The Classics in Religion program is sponsored by Cobblestone Springs, www.cobblestone-springs.org.

Pot Luck Club

Pot Luck Club: Our Immigrant Ancestors, will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. March 25 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan. In honor of Family History Month, we’ll be choosing recipes from The Frugal Gourmet on Our Immigrant Ancestors. Learn a bit about our shared history while making such delicious dishes as Cuban black bean soup or couscous with Moroccan red pepper sauce. As always, stop in to sign up for a recipe any time this month, then bring your dish to share on the 25th. Questions? Call us at 315-536-6114. www.pypl.org

Library Board Meeting

The Library Board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. March 25 at Gorham Free Library, 2664 State Rte. 245, Gorham.