An adult craft time of rainbow wrapped yarn sticks will be held at 6 p.m. March 27 at the Dormann Library, 101 W. Morris St., Bath.

Materials will be provided at this free event. The sticks can be displayed in a vase, but attendees will also look at some other ways they can be used as home decoration.

Discovery Kids will be offered at 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 27. There will be no Discovery Kids program offered March 29.