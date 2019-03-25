CORNING - Hundreds of people showed up Sunday at the Believe in Youth Bowl-A-Rama, formerly Bowl for Kids’ Sake, the Youth Mentoring of the Southern Tier organization’s biggest annual fundraiser at Crystal Lanes.

Angela Button, program coordinator of Youth Mentoring, formerly Big Brothers Big Sisters, said teams of five bowlers committed to soliciting funds from friends and family members on behalf of Youth Mentoring of the Southern Tier organization.

“It was a great crowd raising money for a great cause,” Button said. "Everyone had a great time.'

The funds raised at the annual event were not known at press time, but the goal was to raise $35,000 at the Believe in Youth Bowl-A-Rama, event.

The bowling event geared to raise funds for local programs has been held for about the past 15 years, Button said. On the day of the event bowlers turn in their money and enjoy two games of bowling, raffle baskets, door prizes, 50/50s and food.

The Youth Mentoring of the Southern Tier is a site-based mentoring program that meets once a week at a designated location in Corning, Elmira, and other locations. Mentors are thoroughly screened including background and reference checks. During each hour long program, mentors and mentees participate in fun and enriching activities facilitated by the site coordinators.

Button said those interested in donating money for the event can do so at believeinyouthbowl-a-rama.com.