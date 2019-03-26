Late night structure fire at Babbitt Farmhouse contained

CANEADEA— Quick action by the homeowner and a fast response from local fire departments prevented a major house fire late Sunday night.

Multiple units responded to the Babbitt Farmhouse on state Route 19 in the Caneadea area around 11 p.m. Sunday night. Reports indicated one person was still inside the structure at the time of the fire, with passerby on Route 19 reporting flames leaping from the house visible from the roadway.

The fire was concentrated in the bathroom of the house. The homeowner closed the door to the room and likely prevented the house from becoming fully engulfed. Firefighters quickly arrived on scene and doused the blaze.

“They had a great stop. It was just the bathroom that was burnt,” Allegany County Office of Emergency Management Director Jeff Luckey told The Spectator. “The homeowner shut the door and prevented the fire or the smoke from going inside further. The fire department came and hit it and made a great stop. The only real damage is to the bathroom and some outside walls.”

Luckey said the cause of the fire is accidental, with an electrical issue the suspected culprit.

Crews from Houghton, Angelica, Belfast, Fillmore, Oramel, Rushford, Wiscoy-Rossburg and Short Tract responded to the scene or were on standby during incident. Houghton reported the fire was under control shortly after arriving on scene.

Luckey said the quick thinking of the homeowner and the fast response from local firefighters prevented the farmhouse from suffering catastrophic damage.

“Structurally there’s very little damage. A couple of the 2x4’s burned through but that’s about it,” Luckey said. “They stopped it right there.”