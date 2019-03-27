Wife in critical, but stable condition

CAMPBELL - A Campbell man was charged with second-degree attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his wife several times in the neck at about 9 p.m. Monday at their 8832 State Route 415 residence.

Nicholas Rideout, 31, allegedly used a knife to stab his wife, Sarah K. Rideout, 31, several times in the neck inside a boarding house they both live in, according to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard.

Steuben Sheriff’s were called to the scene a little after 9 p.m. by 911, Allard said. When police arrived, the male subject that allegedly stabbed the female had fled the scene and was at-large on foot.

The victim, Sarah Rideout, was taken by AMR ambulance from the scene to Corning Hospital and later transferred by ambulance to Robert Packer Hospital, in Sayre Pa., to be treated for the multiple neck stabbings.

As of presstime, Allard said the victim was in stable but critical condition at Robert Packer Hospital.

Sheriff deputies were able to locate Nicholas Rideout after searching the area for about two hours, Allard said. Officials say he was holding a knife when patrolmen tried to apprehend him.

According to Allard, Rideout would not cooperate and police used a taser gun to take him into custody.

Law enforcement utilized helicopters and K-9 units in its search for Nicholas Rideout, who was found suffering from a self inflicted cut in his left wrist, Allard said. He was also taken by AMR ambulance to Corning Hospital and then transferred to Robert Packer Hospital for medical service.

Nicholas Rideout was arraigned Tuesday in the Steuben County Centralized Arraignment Court and sent to the Steuben County Jail without bail.

Allard said Nicholas Rideout, originally from Canisteo, was charged in 2017 by Steuben County Sheriff’s with manufacturing of methamphetamine and disposal of laboratory materials.

The New York State Police, Campbell Fire Department and AMR ambulance assisted Monday at the scene.