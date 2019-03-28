After fire, ground broken on new restaurant Wednesday

WELLSVILLE — It won’t be long now.

Mama’s Smokin’ BBQ broke ground Wednesday morning as the popular restaurant builds anew on state Route 19 in Shongo.

The structure was a total loss following a Sept. 20, 2018 fire. Even in the immediate aftermath of the blaze, there was no hesitation for owners Mary and Mike Edwards — they would rebuild Mama’s Smokin’ BBQ bigger and better than before.

“All of our customers let us know we had to,” Mike recalled.

Mike and Mary have been inundated with inquiries as to when the restaurant will open its doors again. They took a big step towards that goal Wednesday with Burrell Construction of Genesee, Pa. doing some preliminary digging for foundation work.

The new building will sit a little further back than the original structure, which should allow for more parking space — always a challenge on busy nights at the BBQ. Many of them have been quite busy for Mike and Mary since they purchased the restaurant in 2014 after years of running a hot dog cart.

“This was a thing that came up that we couldn’t turn down. We thought we’d give it a try,” Mary said.

“We got tired of working outside in the winters,” added Mike. “We thought we’d try this, and it just took off like crazy.”

The rebuilt restaurant will feature a larger kitchen area to better service its clientele, and a porch will now adorn the front of the building.

“It’s going to be real comfortable with heated floors,” Mike said. “It’s going to be wheelchair accessible. We kind of cater to our older crowd.”

Mary said customers can expect a familiar rustic decor. Some items from the old restaurant may be repurposed in the new.

“We do hope we have some stuff, we just haven’t been able to get to it over the winter to check it all out,” she said. “We’ve got a lot of stuff in storage that we’re hoping we can use, tables and chairs and stuff like that.”

Sons Jesse and John are handling construction work, with the family targeting a grand opening sometime in June, weather permitting.

Mary said that customers can expect the same Mama’s Smokin’ BBQ staples on the menu.

“We may add a few new things, but to get started we’ll probably be basically the same until we get rolling again,” she said.

Mary and Mike thanked the community for its outpouring of support over the last six months.

“When we put out a thing on Facebook saying we needed help moving stuff out, we had over 100 people show up,” Mary said. “We got everything moved out in just a couple hours, there was so many hands. We’ve gotten nothing but words of encouragement for us to get open.”

“We’re looking forward to seeing everybody,” Mike added.