March 29

Red Cross Blood Drive

A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 29 in Conference Room B of The Homestead Nursing Home, North Main St., Penn Yan. A severe shortage of blood supplies continues.Your donation can help up to three people. If you are 17 or older, in good health and haven’t donated blood in 56 days you are eligible to donate one unit of whole blood. If you are O Positive or Negative or A or B Negative and haven’t donated in the last 112 days you may be eligible to donate a Power Red unit. To donate or for more information go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of ID are required. Visit redcross.org/RapidPass to complete pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire on the day of donation to reduce donor wait time at the drive.

DIY Café

D-I-Y Café & Creativity Time will be held at 4:30 p.m. March 29 at Gorham Free Library, 2664 State Rte. 245, Gorham. Craft a fancy beverage. Then, work on creative projects together.

Creepy Crawlies Party

Join us for a celebration of all creatures creepy, crawly, slithery, and slimy from 6 to 7 p.m. March 29 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan. Best for ages 5 and under, with a caregiver, this party will include storytime, a craft, snack, and more! No registration is required for this free program. Penn Yan Public Library, www.pypl.org, 315-536-6114.