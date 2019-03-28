AVOCA — Strong leadership from the school board and business staff are key components in Avoca Central School's ability to grow important education programs without placing extra burdens on taxpayers, the district's top administrator said.

Avoca School Superintendent Stephen Saxton explained to The Spectator last week that limited growth in district costs has permitted enrollment and academic growth without significant added expenditures of funds.

Yet K-12 total enrollment has grown from 448 students in 2013-14 to an expected 474 in 2019-20, two more students than in this school year, Saxton said.

Full Time Equivalent (FTE) staff will decrease from 93 in 2018-19 to a projected 91 in 2019-20, the superintendent said. That projected total for next year will be a decrease of two FTEs from this school year, the superintendent said.

The tax levy as a percentage of the total budget decreased from 20 percent in 2010-11 to a projected 18.7 percent in 2019/20, Saxton said.

The tax rate of $13.77 per $1,000 of assessed valuation in 2013-14 decreased to $12.28 per $1,000 for this current fiscal year and will likely stay at this level for the next fiscal year, depending on assessed valuations, the superintendent said.

“Tax rates for the past decade are testimony to watchful school board members and the diligence of business office staff under the leadership of school treasurer, Gay Fairbrother," he said.

“Ms. Fairbrother will retire next year but the Avoca Central business office will continue in the same cautious direction she has followed for the past decades under the leadership of new School Business Administrator Matthew Pfleegor,” Saxton said.

The public hearing on the proposed budget will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday May 14 in room 137 of the School. Voting on the budget and the election of school board members will be held from noon until 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 21 in the District Bus Garage.