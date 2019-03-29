The Penn Yan Central School District is requesting support from parents and community members of students in grades 3–8. Starting April 2–4, these grade levels will be testing in ELA (English Language Arts) and Math.

The State Education Department has listened closely to the concerns from parents in the past and made changes over the last couple of years. Although these tests do not have consequences for students, parents or teachers, they do have consequences for the district and individual school buildings. “We ask for your support in getting all students to attend school and take these exams seriously. We only ask that students do their best so that it accurately reflects the strong educational system that our teachers, community and staff have worked hard to build,” says Superintendent Howard Dennis.

Find more information about the State tests on the State Education Department’s website at (www.p12.nysed.gov/assessment/ei/eigen.html) and by visiting the district’s website at www.pycsd.org. Also feel free to call the school or district with any other questions.