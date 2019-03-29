Labor analyst says employers taking unconventional approaches to hiring

Employers in the Southern Tier continue to adjust to a changing workforce and they are making hiring concessions to fill job openings, a New York state Department of Labor analyst said this week.

The Southern Tier labor pool has been stable, at least for the last 12 months, with the Department of Labor reporting Tuesday that the region’s Resident Civilian Labor Force was 285,900 in February — 900 fewer than January but identical to the size of the force in February 2018.

A consistent labor force is seen as a positive development by analysts, especially considering that the pool of available workers faces considerable headwinds from the retirements of millions of Baby Boomers each year. Some 10,000 Baby Boomers reach retirement age each day, according to seniorliving.org.

Over the past 12 months, Southern Tier Region employers have added 1,900 private sector jobs, and the region’s unemployment rate has fallen from 6.3 to 4.9 percent. The number of people employed has increased by 4,000 over that period to 272,000, according the Labor Department, while the jobless ranks have fallen from 17,900 in February 2018 to 13,900 last month.

What are companies doing to keep their own workforce at full strength? Many are hiring non-conventional job candidates to fill positions, said Christian Harris, a Southern Tier labor analyst with the state Department of Labor.

“The employers are taking away some of their stringent requirements,” Harris said. “They’re looking at non-traditional sets of individuals, non-traditional just being those that usually would be turned away due to the strict requirements such as any of those who had been formerly incarcerated, any individuals who had addiction issues, any individuals that had transportation or child care issues or any other sorts of barriers.

“Employers are trying to remove any of those types of restrictions and are a lot more open-minded as to who they’ll take on as far as also skill mismatches. Employers are more willing to take more time on-boarding the individuals as they had in the past because of the volume of consumer demand.”

The Southern Tier Region “Jobs Express” lists 5,700 current job openings. Harris said that listings cover a “broad occupational breakout.”

Steuben County employers have 779 openings right now. Allegany County, which is in the Western Region, shows approximately 150 job listings on Jobs Express.

In the Southern Tier Region, firms listing the greatest number of openings are Cornell University, Corning Inc., Lockheed Martin and the U.S. Census Bureau.

Skilled trades jobs have been difficult to fill, employers have told the Labor Department. Harris suggests that companies will have to do some leg work to fill their job openings.

“Obviously, they’re knocking on the doors of any schools, any university or college that may attract non-locals to the area to try to engage them to stick around,” Harris said. “That’s a consistent and constant effort, but it may gain more traction and intensity from the employers to try to get these kids in.

“They’re stepping into the high schools a lot more often than they had in the most recent past. Some of their positions don’t even require an advanced degree. They just need mature individuals, eager and able-bodied individuals to step into those positions.”