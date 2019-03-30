The Humane Society of Yates County’s annual fundraiser did not disappoint, according to organizers.

The event was held March 8 at the Penn Yan Moose Club. Thanks to all the desperados, the fundraiser brought in more than $12,000. As a not-for-profit, private animal shelter, the HSYC relies heavily on fundraisers such as this.

“Bail for Paws is most certainly one of the largest fundraisers held to benefit the shelter. It wouldn’t be so successful without the hard-working and sensational Karen Castner. She ensures that the fundraiser will aid the shelter with financial demands,” says Bonnie Dillon, Humane Society Executive Director.

Twelve participants each had a goal of raising $1,000 for bail, and most reached the goal.

The HSYC is very thankful to all the desperados for their hard work and support. They were Babs Strunk, Zoe Trombley, Gayle Hurlbutt, Jude Adams, Jessica Bason, Don Rapalee, Scarlette McGarity-Cox, Don Smith, Katrina Clark, Mike Smith, Jennifer Herendeen, and Sue DeGeorge. Dillon says shelter staff also thank all of those that participated during the event.

She said, “The Judge, Lynn Axtell was a riot, as always,” and added that the clerks, Karen and Bobbi Butler kept everyone in line.

“Sue DeGeorge was a fantastic photographer. Lastly, Jan and Wayne Christensen made convincing sheriffs, and we greatly appreciate all of their leg work with escorting the defendants to and from the Moose.” she added.

Dillon adds the HSYC thanks the Moose Lodge for hosting the event Carey’s Rental for loaning their large dog kennel, and those who donated baked goods, including the Flour Shop and Sabrina’s Bake Shop.

The Humane Society of Yates County depends on the community support. To stay up to date on events, fundraisers, and adoptable animals visit the Shelter’s Facebook page. Our website is currently under construction.

“As the HSYC continues to grow, so does our impact on the welfare of domesticated and companion animals.” adds Dillon.