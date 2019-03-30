March 31

Chicken Barbecue

A chicken barbecue to benefit the Fire Auxiliary will begin at noon March 31 at Stanley Firehouse, 2040 Route 245, Stanley. Dinners $10; Chicken only $5. Take out or eat in.

Political, religious movement talk

Political and religious movements of the early 1800s will be the topic of a talk at 1 p.m. March 31 Talk at Brick Tavern Museum, 108 N. Catharine St./Route 14, Montour Falls. The progressive political movements that developed from religious revivals and reforms in the region in the early 1800s will be discussed by Tricia L. Noel, executive director and curator at the Yates County History Center. Admission is free.

Spring Sing-Along

Spring Sing-Along will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. March 31 at Cobblestone Springs, 4306 Lakemont-Himrod Road, Dundee. Jewel Hara and Anita Babiarz will lead participants in singing uplifting Springtime music and hymns interspersed with tasty refreshments and conversation. RSVP to 607-243-8212 or cobspr@frontier.com Suggested donation $10

The Prohibition Story

The Ontario/Yates Small Historical Societies will host “Prohibition: The REAL Story (or closer to it)” by John Marks, Curator of Collections at the Geneva Historical Society at 2 p.m. March 31. The program will be at the First Congregational Church, 22 North Main St., Rushville. (Snow date will be April 7, same time and place) This program is free and the church is handicapped accessible.