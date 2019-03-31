A new sponsor will bring the Southern Tier All Star Jazz Band to Penn Yan from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 7 at the Penn Yan Moose Lodge on East Elm St.

Solders & Sailors Memorial Hospital Auxiliary will host the popular ‘Big Band’ of the Finger Lakes for music lovers and dancing partners alike.

The 16-piece jazz orchestra from the upstate New York area specializes in the big band hits from the 30s to the present time. Those who attend will hear the music of Glen Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Benny Goodman, Stan Kenton, Count Basie, and Duke Ellington. They are also famous for performing a tribute medley each year for our armed forces.

Since 1983 the Southern Tier All Star Jazz Band has been performing some of the greatest and most familiar tunes from the big band era. They usually perform the first Sunday of each month from September to May. For more information, check out southerntierallstarjazzband.com.

Jeff Stempien plays second trumpet and has been with the band since 1988. He is a retired instrumental music teacher from the Penn Yan Central School District, and is currently Principal Trumpet in the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes.

Money raised will help fund a 3D mammography unit for Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital

“The technology will help the radiologists detect invasive breast cancer earlier – a disease that affects one in eight women,” said Dr. Scott Mooney, a radiologist affiliated with Geneva General and Soldier & Sailors Hospital. This state-of-the art tool allows patients to reduce procedure time, minimize costs and improve comfort.

The Auxiliary is asking for a $12 donation per person which includes coffee, snacks, and desserts.

There will be basket raffles, a 50/50 drawing and cash bar available. For more information call Sylvia at 315-536-7294.