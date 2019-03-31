FILLMORE — National Kick Butts Day was celebrated on March 20 this year. Students in Fillmore Central’s Reality Check program honored the national day of activism by investigating 20 convenience stores in Allegany County, and compiling their observations and photos in a presentation they’ll give to their local Drug Free Coalition on World No Tobacco Day in May.

What they discovered is stores plastered with tobacco advertising. On the outside, windows and doors covered with cigarette posters placed next to Easter candy. Inside, there are cigarette ads on the counter above candy and gum. There’s even a tobacco product case right next to a Coca-Cola cooler. Reality Check youth were shocked by the numerous examples of tobacco advertising tucked in with products typically bought by kids. Their goal is to help raise awareness and encourage community members to stand up in support of reducing youth exposure to what they say is deceitful marketing by the tobacco industry that attract kids.

“Seeing how aggressive the marketing is, and how it continues to be placed at kid’s eye level, is really alarming,” said Jonathan Chaffee, coordinator of the Reality Check program of Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties (TF-CCA).

National Kick Butts Day empowers youth to stand out, speak up and seize control against Big Tobacco. Events were organized around the United States by teachers, youth leaders and health advocates to help raise awareness of the problems of tobacco. There is overwhelming evidence that the more young people see tobacco marketing, the more likely they are to start smoking or vaping, according to a U.S. Surgeon General report, which also calls smoking among youth a pediatric epidemic.

Findings on youth tobacco use and tobacco industry marketing in places where children and young adolescents can see it indicate:

• The average age of a new smoker in New York is 13 years old, and 90 percent of adult smokers say they first tried smoking by age 18.

• The U.S. tobacco industry spent an estimated $9.5 billion on advertising and promotion of cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in 2013. This includes nearly $220 million annually in New York State, or nearly $602,000 a day.

• Stores popular among adolescents contain almost three times more tobacco marketing materials compared to other stores in the same community.

Reality Check empowers youth to become leaders in their communities in exposing what they see as the manipulative and deceptive marketing tactics of the tobacco industry. The organization’s members produce change in their communities through grassroots mobilization and education. Reality Check in this area is affiliated with Tobacco-Free Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties (TF-CCA), a program managed by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.